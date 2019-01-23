IBM at three-month high after beat, with analysts cautious

IBM is up 7.9% and hit its highest point since mid-October after yesterday's Q4 earnings topper that featured some upside guidance for the coming fiscal year.

The move today is IBM's biggest earnings-related gain since Q3 of 2017.

That's despite revenues that slipped 3.5% and are still expected to decline this year (by another 2%), developments that have most analyst in "show me" mode, though they were mostly positive on the quarter.

For one, BMO's Keith Bachman raised his price target, to $147 from $145, and praised revenue growth in the areas that it did grow (not Systems or Global Financing) even with foreign exchange challenges. He's positive on management strategy and focus but unsure whether the Services business can grow.

That $147 target implies just over 11% upside.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo has lowered its target to $140 from $155 and sticking to a Market Perform outlook. Analyst Ed Caso says he expects a two-year pause to buybacks as free cash flow is used in the Red Hat acquisition, but also looks to steady progress with help from an increasing dividend rate and relatively high dividend yield and free cash flow yield.

Since the beginning of October, shares are down more than 14% , and they're down 24.5% over the past 12 months.

Earnings call slides

Earnings call transcript