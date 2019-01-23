Einhorn exits drug makers in rebalanced portfolio

Coming off his worst year ever, Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn has informed investors that he has rejiggered his portfolio and will reopen his funds to new investments, saying that "we no longer believe there is risk of our assets growing too quickly" (from cash inflows versus appreciation).

The firm's assets have dwindled to $2.5B from $10B four years ago.

CFO Harry Brandler is leaving after 17 years of service.

Top sells: Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.2% ), Mylan (MYL -2.2% ), Perrigo (PRGO -1% ), Apple (AAPL -0.9% ).

Covered his short position in Core Labs (CLB -3% ).

Top long positions: Brighthouse Financial (BHF -2.4% ), CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR -0.5% ), General Motors (GM -1.7% ), Green Brick Partners (GRBK -0.9% ), Germany's Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBBG.DE), gold and Puerto Rico general obligation bonds.