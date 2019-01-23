CNOOC lifts spending target to five-year high, hikes domestic drilling

Jan. 23, 2019 12:20 PM ETCNOOC Limited (CEO)CEOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Cnooc (CEO -1.5%) says it is plans to spend 70B-80B yuan ($10.3B-$11.8B) on exploration and production, its highest since 2014, compared with an expected 63B yuan in capex for 2018, as it responds to a call to build up China's petroleum output and reserves.
  • The company is allocating more spending this year on domestic exploration and production, which will make up 62% of total expenditures vs. 51% last year.
  • Cnooc says it plans to bring six new projects, including the Egina oilfield in Nigeria and the Huizhou 32-5 oilfield in the South China Sea, on stream in 2019, and expects to drill 173 exploration wells this year.
  • The company forecasts total oil and gas production will reach 480M-490M boe in 2019, up from 475M barrels in 2018.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.