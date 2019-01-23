CNOOC lifts spending target to five-year high, hikes domestic drilling
Jan. 23, 2019 12:20 PM ETCNOOC Limited (CEO)CEOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Cnooc (CEO -1.5%) says it is plans to spend 70B-80B yuan ($10.3B-$11.8B) on exploration and production, its highest since 2014, compared with an expected 63B yuan in capex for 2018, as it responds to a call to build up China's petroleum output and reserves.
- The company is allocating more spending this year on domestic exploration and production, which will make up 62% of total expenditures vs. 51% last year.
- Cnooc says it plans to bring six new projects, including the Egina oilfield in Nigeria and the Huizhou 32-5 oilfield in the South China Sea, on stream in 2019, and expects to drill 173 exploration wells this year.
- The company forecasts total oil and gas production will reach 480M-490M boe in 2019, up from 475M barrels in 2018.