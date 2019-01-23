Top News

Stocks turn negative, erasing morning gains

Major U.S. stock averages erase gains and then some as energy and materials stock exert downward pressure.

Nasdaq -0.6%, S&P -0.4%, and Dow flat in noon-hour trading.

By sector, energy slide 1.8% and materials fall 1.5%; utilities (+0.6%) and consumer staples (+0.3%) are still on the upside.

Oil -1.5% to $52.21/ barrel.

Among the backsliders: Chevron (-1.3%),  Anadarko Petroleum (-3.3%), and PPG Industries (-3.0%)

Gainers: Procter & Gamble (+4.6%), NextEra Energy (+0.9%), and Dominion (+0.8%).

The Dollar Index slips 0.2% to 96.07.

10-year Treasury yield up less than 1 bp at 2.746%.

