Stocks turn negative, erasing morning gains

Major U.S. stock averages erase gains and then some as energy and materials stock exert downward pressure.

Nasdaq -0.6% , S&P -0.4% , and Dow flat in noon-hour trading.

By sector, energy slide 1.8% and materials fall 1.5% ; utilities ( +0.6% ) and consumer staples ( +0.3% ) are still on the upside.

Oil - 1.5% to $52.21/ barrel.

Among the backsliders: Chevron ( -1.3% ), Anadarko Petroleum ( -3.3% ), and PPG Industries ( -3.0% )

Gainers: Procter & Gamble ( +4.6% ), NextEra Energy ( +0.9% ), and Dominion ( +0.8% ).

The Dollar Index slips 0.2% to 96.07.

10-year Treasury yield up less than 1 bp at 2.746%.