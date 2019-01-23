Stocks turn negative, erasing morning gains

Major U.S. stock averages erase gains and then some as energy and materials stock exert downward pressure.
Nasdaq -0.6%, S&P -0.4%, and Dow flat in noon-hour trading.
By sector, energy slide 1.8% and materials fall 1.5%; utilities (+0.6%) and consumer staples (+0.3%) are still on the upside.
Oil -1.5% to $52.21/ barrel.
Among the backsliders: Chevron (-1.3%), Anadarko Petroleum (-3.3%), and PPG Industries (-3.0%)
Gainers: Procter & Gamble (+4.6%), NextEra Energy (+0.9%), and Dominion (+0.8%).
The Dollar Index slips 0.2% to 96.07.
10-year Treasury yield up less than 1 bp at 2.746%.
