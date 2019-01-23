Amazon's self-driving Scout starts deliveries

The Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Scout self-driving delivery device will start dropping off packages to a Snohomish County, Washington.

The device is the size of a "small cooler" and rolls along the sidewalk at a walking pace. It will roll up to a customer's door and open a hatch for package retrieval.

During field testing, Scout will be accompanied by an Amazon employee.

Scout will deliver from Monday through Friday and only during daylight hours.

Competitors: Starship ($42.2M in total funding, Daimler among backers), TeleRetail ($1.1M in funding, the EU among backers), and Marble ($10M in funding, Tencent backing).