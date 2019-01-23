Tesla continues slide after job-cut announcement

CNBC reports Tesla's (TSLA -4.8% ) round of jobs cuts were made across the departments handling sales, delivery and Model S/X production. Model 3 production staff and software engineers seem to be on safer ground.

Sources indicate that the EV automaker has also stopped nighttime production of the Model S and Model X at the Fremont plant.

Workers from the Fremont plant and the Gigafactory in Nevada say they were walked off the job by managers or security on Friday.

A spokesperson for Tesla says efficiencies in the production line and "continuing improvements" account for some of the changes. More details are promised on the Q4 earnings conference call.

Shares of Tesla are down ~18% since Friday's job cuts announcement and profit warning.