AGF Management +11% after Q4 shows mutual fund sales

Thinly traded AGF Management (OTCPK:AGFMF) leaps 11% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of C$0.17 (US$0.13) increases from C$0.11 a year ago.

Some 2,300 shares changed hands, almost three times its three-month average daily volume of 781.

Q4 net mutual fund sales of C$111M compares with redemptions of C$9M in Q3 and redemptions of C$139M in the year-ago quarter.

Total AUM, including alternative asset management platform, at Nov. 30, 2018 of C$37.7B vs. C$38.8B at Aug. 31, 2018 and C$37.3B at Nov. 30, 2017.

Previously: AGF Management reports Q4 results (Jan. 23)