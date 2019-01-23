Discovery brings another Amazon Marketplace exec on board

Discovery (DISCA -0.8% ) has named Avi Saxena its chief technology officer of Direct-to-Consumer, a newly created role.

Saxena will take charge of all the technology systems and global platforms serving DTC products in the U.S. and internationally -- incorporating such offerings as MotorTrend, Eurosport Player and the company's international GolfTV service.

Saxena has been VP of Technology for Amazon Marketplace, and worked there with Peter Faricy, whom Discovery made CEO of DTC in August.

Saxena has more than 20 years of high-level tech experience, more than half of that in a variety of roles at Amazon.com.