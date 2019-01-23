China could require KLA/Orbotech conditions - report
- DealReporter sources say KLA (KLAC -1.9%) is still working with Chinese third parties to address issues with its purchase of Orbotech (ORBK -1%).
- China’s State Administration for Market Regulation reportedly hasn't decided if it will impose conditions on the deal.
- The regulators need to approve the deal before the March 18 termination deadline.
- Source: Bloomberg First Word.
- KLA announced its $3.4B Orbotech purchase last March but last month the companies announced discussions were still underway with Chinese regulators. The review had started in July.