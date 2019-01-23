China could require KLA/Orbotech conditions - report

Jan. 23, 2019 1:05 PM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC)KLAC, ORBKBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • DealReporter sources say KLA (KLAC -1.9%) is still working with Chinese third parties to address issues with its purchase of Orbotech (ORBK -1%).
  • China’s State Administration for Market Regulation reportedly hasn't decided if it will impose conditions on the deal.
  • The regulators need to approve the deal before the March 18 termination deadline.
  • Source: Bloomberg First Word.
  • KLA announced its $3.4B Orbotech purchase last March but last month the companies announced discussions were still underway with Chinese regulators. The review had started in July.
