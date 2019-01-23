Facebook's Sandberg: Zuckerberg needs to remain CEO/chairman

Facebook (FB -2.2% ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has gotten a new vote of confidence from his second-in-command: Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Sandberg says Zuckerberg should remain atop the company in his dual roles as chief executive and chairman, despite numerous calls for him to split the roles and hand off some power to more seasoned execs.

She also said the company needed to earn back public trust and that it was investing billions on network security.