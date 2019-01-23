Freeport-McMoRan Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-62.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.81B (-24.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FCX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.