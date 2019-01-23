Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+23.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.95B (+9.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BMY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Can Bristol-Myers Squibb's Balance Sheet Handle The Celgene Acquisition?