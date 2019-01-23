White House sees chance of no growth in Q1 with extended shutdown

There's a chance of no economic growth this quarter if the partial government shutdown continues through March, White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett said in a CNN interview.

Growth could rebound to 4% or 5% in Q2 if the government reopens, he added.

Chances of a recession in 2020 are "very, very close to zero," he said.

A shutdown lasting through March would subtract 0.8 percentage point from Q1 growth, according to a survey of analysts by Bloomberg News. That would result in Q1 GDP growth of about 1.5%, based on median responses.