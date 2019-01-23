American Airlines Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor5 Comments
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.95B (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.