American Airlines Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

  • American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.95B (+3.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, AAL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.