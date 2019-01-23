Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.06 (+34.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.74B (+5.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UNP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Union Pacific Earnings Preview