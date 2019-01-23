U.S. sanctions against Venezuela oil hang on leadership struggle
- The Trump administration's decision on whether to impose sanctions against crude oil exports from Venezuela will depend upon how Nicolas Maduro responds to an opposition leader who's trying to take over as interim president.
- President Trump recognized Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela soon after the opposition leader declared himself the head of state, Bloomberg reports.
- Guaido is the president of the Venezuela National Assembly, which is not recognized by Maduro.
- The Trump administration has prepared to sanction crude oil exports from Venezuela, but hasn't yet made a decision on that measure, according to people familiar with the matter.
