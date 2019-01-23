Jefferies bearish on biotechs, sees 6% near-term downside

Jefferies healthcare strategist Jared Holtz is a short-term biotech bear saying that profit-taking "makes sense" through this earnings season considering the sector's market-leading performance so far this year. He thinks the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI -1.3% ) could drop to $75 ( -6% ) over the next few weeks.

Mr. Holtz believes the top biotechs have scant upside, adding that M&A activity should continue albeit with more modest premiums that recent deals.

Selected tickers: XLV, BIB, IBB, BIIB, AMGN, CELG, GILD, VRTX, IONS, ALNY, XON, BMRN, CRSP, EDIT, NTLA, REGN, SAGE, ONCE, CLVS, BLUE, PBYI, GLPG, ALXN, BGNE, ALKS, NKTR

Source: Bloomberg