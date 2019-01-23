STMicroelectronics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2019
STMicroelectronics
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+13.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.63B (+6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.