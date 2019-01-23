JetBlue Airways Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+34.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.96B (+11.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JBLU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.