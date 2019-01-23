Two years after being acquired by Cisco (CSCO +1.6% ) on the eve of an IPO, AppDynamics is filling out its long-term strategy for monitoring along with announcements of product enhancements.

It's part of what AppDynamics calls the "Central Nervous System" for IT, pursuing full visibility across the application, infrastructure and network areas.

Along with other acquisitions (including Cisco's purchase of Perspica), the company has developed a new Cognition Engine, promising the combination of AppDynamics' Business Transaction data model with machine-learning insights in order to provide performance diagnostics and root-cause analysis.

It also says that customers can leverage anomaly detection in the Cognition Engine to trigger automated remediation, addressing millions of actions every day such as opening tickets, sending messages and running automated remediation scripts.

In "Visibility," AppDynamics says it's building on its already industry-leading performance with two new coverage areas: Its serverless agent allows for monitoring and managing AWS Lambda functions, and integration with Cisco's Application Centric Infrastructure gives correlated visibility through application and network teams.