McCormick Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETMcCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- McCormick (NYSE:MKC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.70 (+10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.55B (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MKC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.