Textron Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Textron (NYSE:TXT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (+32.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4B (-0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TXT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.