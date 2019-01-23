TAL Education Q3 2018 Earnings Preview

Jan. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETTAL Education Group (TAL)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $573.84M (+32.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, TAL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
