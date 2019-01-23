Rogers Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETRogers Communications Inc. (RCI)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Rogers (NYSE:RCI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.87B (-20.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RCI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.