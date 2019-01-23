East West Bancorp Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETEast West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $408.57M (+27.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EWBC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.