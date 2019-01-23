Great Western Bancorp Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETGreat Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (+6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $123.44M (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GWB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.