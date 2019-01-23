Oracle: DoL's wage suit "meritless"

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) calls the U.S. Department of Labor's wage discrimination lawsuit "meritless" and "based on false allegations and a seriously flawed process."

Full statement: "This meritless lawsuit is based on false allegations and a seriously flawed process within the OFCCP that relies on cherry picked statistics rather than reality. We fiercely disagree with the spurious claims and will continue in the process to prove them false. We are in compliance with our regulatory obligations, committed to equality, and proud of our employees."