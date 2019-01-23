RPC Inc. -5.5% after weak Q4, cautious 2019 outlook

RPC Inc. (RES -5.6% ) plunges after reporting a wide miss on Q4 earnings and a 12% Y/Y decline in revenues, saying activity declined sequentially due to seasonal weakness, particularly in its pressure pumping service line, and weather also hurt activity in several markets.

Q4 operating profit of $19.7M tumbled 67.4 % Y/Y from $60.3M in the year-earlier quarter, and EBITDA fell 38.9% to $61.7M from $101.1M a year ago.

RPC says Q4's "significant and unexpected" decline in the price of oil has created uncertainty among its customers, prompting the company to take a "cautious" outlook regarding its own 2019 prospects.