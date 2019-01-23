Intel Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.02B (+11.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, INTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.

