Starbucks Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Jan. 23, 2019 5:35 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.49B (+6.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SBUX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • As always, investors will key on Starbucks' update on comparable sales growth. Analysts expect a total comp of +2.9%, consisting of a 3.2% increase in the Americas, 1.9% gain in the EMEA region and 1.5% rise in the China/Asia Pacific region. Starbucks' last profit guidance update was for full-year EPS of $2.61 to $2.66. Analysts expect a mark of $2.65.
