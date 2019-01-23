Western Digital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 (-62.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.26B (-20.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WDC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.