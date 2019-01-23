Intuitive Surgical Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2019 5:35 PM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.07 (+20.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+16.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ISRG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.