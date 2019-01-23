Norfolk Southern Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2019
- Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.28 (+34.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.86B (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NSC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.
