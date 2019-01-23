Alaska Air Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-14.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.05B (+4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.