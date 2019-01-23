Discover Financial Services Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.06 (+36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.81B (+7.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DFS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.