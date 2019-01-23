ResMed Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2019 5:35 PM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (-7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $666.98M (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RMD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.