Exxon, Renewable Energy, Clariant to advance cellulosic biofuel research
Jan. 23, 2019
- Renewable Energy Group (REGI +0.5%) and Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.7%) unveil a joint research agreement with Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNF) to evaluate the potential use of cellulosic sugars from sources such as agricultural waste and residues to produce biofuel, which has the potential to play a role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
- The new agreement allows XOM and REGI to further optimize REGI’s bio-conversion process using previously tested and benchmarked cellulosic sugars created through Clariant’s sunliquid process; the companies’ ultimate objective is to combine Clariant’s and REGI’s processes into a seamless cellulosic biomass-to-biodiesel technology.