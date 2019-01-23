Federated Investors Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2019 2:35 PM ETBy: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $302.43M (+8.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FII has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.