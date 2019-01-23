NBH Holdings Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2019 5:35 PM ETNational Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- NBH Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+52.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $67.61M (+47.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NBHC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.