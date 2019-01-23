MLex: Brazil decision on Disney/Fox now put off past January
Jan. 23, 2019 2:51 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)DIS, FOX, FOXABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Brazil's ruling on Disney's (NYSE:DIS) $71B deal to buy the media assets of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA +0.2%) will now wait past Jan. 30 in a new delay, MLex reports.
- Earlier MLex reporting in November suggested that Brazil's Tribunal could sign off on the deal at its last session of 2018 on Dec. 5; after that, it wasn't set to reconvene until Jan. 30.
- Now it looks like that decision is further off. Some councilors are reportedly looking for divestitures while others prefer behavioral remedies.
- When it does come, with a satisfactory consent decree already drafted, a recommendation could end up in a decision for the deal to proceed. Regulator CADE still has until March 18 to issue its initial decision on the deal.
- Fox shares dipped suddenly just minutes ago but have recovered.
- Source: Bloomberg