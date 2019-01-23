MLex: Brazil decision on Disney/Fox now put off past January

Jan. 23, 2019 2:51 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)DIS, FOX, FOXABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor16 Comments
  • Brazil's ruling on Disney's (NYSE:DIS) $71B deal to buy the media assets of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA +0.2%) will now wait past Jan. 30 in a new delay, MLex reports.
  • Earlier MLex reporting in November suggested that Brazil's Tribunal could sign off on the deal at its last session of 2018 on Dec. 5; after that, it wasn't set to reconvene until Jan. 30.
  • Now it looks like that decision is further off. Some councilors are reportedly looking for divestitures while others prefer behavioral remedies.
  • When it does come, with a satisfactory consent decree already drafted, a recommendation could end up in a decision for the deal to proceed. Regulator CADE still has until March 18 to issue its initial decision on the deal.
  • Fox shares dipped suddenly just minutes ago but have recovered.
  • Source: Bloomberg
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.