Marcellus, Utica nat gas production cut after TETCO pipeline blast

Jan. 23, 2019 2:52 PM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB)ENBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Natural gas production fell by 7% today in the Marcellus and Utica shale in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia following Monday's explosion on Enbridge's (ENB -0.4%) Texas Eastern pipeline.
  • Before the incident, drillers were producing ~30B cf/day of gas in the overall Marcellus and Utica region before the incident but the total reportedly dropped to just 28B cf/day today.
  • The amount of gas moving through TETCO south of the damaged pipe in southern Ohio fell from 1.2B cf/day on Monday to less than 100K cf/day today.
  • ENB officials are not able to provide an in-service date for the damaged section of pipe, which was built in 1952-53; an inspection of the line was performed in 2012 with no remediation needed.
