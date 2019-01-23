Amphenol +2% despite downside guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) gains 2% after this morning's Q4 report beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 14% Y/Y revenue growth.

Downside Q1 guidance has revenue from $1.89B to $1.938B (consensus: $1.94B) and EPS of $0.86 to $0.88 (consensus: $0.90).

Downside FY19 guidance has revenue from $8.19B to $8.35B (consensus: $8.37B) and EPS of $3.88 to $3.96 (consensus: $3.99).

The company attributes the downside guides to global uncertainty due to the US-China trade war and lowered mobile market demand.

