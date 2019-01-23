Credit Suisse sees Stanley Black & Decker as oversold
Jan. 23, 2019 2:59 PM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)SWKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Credit Suisses call yesterday's post-earnings decline in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK +1.6%) an "attractive" entry point for investors.
- "Stanley is taking appropriate steps given the limited visibility around housing, industrial, and international end markets. Moreover, we view 2019 guidance as well within reach, especially given commentary around top-line in Tools & Storage, and believe the move in the stock is overdone. We look for results to improve as we move through 2019, making the pullback an attractive entry point," sums up CS on the case for its Outperform rating.