FirstEnergy Solutions wins tentative restructuring agreement

FirstEnergy’s (FE +1.3% ) bankrupt power generation business says it reached a restructuring support agreement with creditors that will allow it to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September or October, with continued ownership and operation of its retail and wholesale load-serving business.

FirstEnergy Solutions says the agreement would pay secured bondholders owed ~$3B in full while handing majority control over to unsecured bondholders.

But FirstEnergy Solutions says its new life as a debt-free power generating company would be short unless it wins “sufficient legislative support and meaningful market reforms” to support its nuclear and coal-burning power plants.