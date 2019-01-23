Massive trove of loan documents leaked - Techcrunch

More than 24M financial and banking documents representing thousands of loans from the country's largest lenders suffered a sever security lapse, according to Techcrunch.

Running an Elasticsearch database, the server had more than a decade's worth of data of mortgage agreements, repayment schedules, and highly sensitive financial and tax documents. However, it wasn't protected with a password.

The database was exposed for a couple of weeks, and was shut down earlier this month after Techcrunch began inquiries about it.

Among those lenders whose data was exposed: Citigroup (NYSE:C), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and Capital One (NYSE:COF).