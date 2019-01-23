Raymond James stays bullish on Halliburton even amid tough 2019 forecast

Halliburton (HAL -0.6% ) is maintained with a Strong Buy rating and $45 stock price target at Raymond James despite the likelihood of a difficult 2019, with a continued decline in rig counts and a squeeze on pressure pumping prices.

HAL's better than expected Q4 results were driven to a large extent by year-end product sales, while the company’s pressure pumping activity is likely to have bottomed during the quarter, says Ray Jay analyst Praveen Narra.

HAL is focused on capital discipline and has meaningful leverage to the upcycle and could generate more than $1B of free cash flow during the expected 2019 trough phase, Narra says.

The firm notes pricing pressure has continued to erode margins, leading it to lower its 2019 estimates.

Earlier: Is bottom in for HAL? (Jan. 22)