Petrobras rejects latest EIG-backed bid for oilfields - Reuters

  • Petrobras (PBR +1.9%) has rejected the latest bid by a local firm backed by P-E firm EIG Global Energy Partners to purchase a pair of shallow water oil assets, Reuters reports.
  • EIG-backed Ouro Preto Oleo e Gas entered exclusive talks with PBR in July to buy the Pampo and Enchova clusters in the Campos Basin off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, which were expected to fetch ~$1B.
  • Ouro Preto took advantage of a December rebidding process to cut its offer, due in part to a drop in oil prices, but PBR reportedly  was unhappy with the lower price and rejected the updated bid.
  • The setback underlines the slow, at times convoluted process surrounding PBR's divestments, which have often frustrated potential buyers, according to the report.
