Las Vegas Sands -4% after earnings disappoint
Jan. 23, 2019 4:20 PM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)LVSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) trades lower after missing with its Q4 report..
- Net income was $2.95B during the quarter and consolidated EBITDA was $1.27B (-4.7% Y/Y).
- The Sands China business recorded revenue growth of 9% to $2.25 vs. $2.17B consensus and property EBITDA of $786M (+7.7%) vs. $792M consensus.
- Las Vegas properties generated revenue of $424M vs. $433M a year ago and $423M consensus. Vegas hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA increased 9.6% to $125M.
- "We remain confident in the future opportunity in Macao and are progressing with our investments in the Four Seasons Tower Suites Macao, St. Regis Tower Suites Macao and The Londoner Macao021," says CEO Sheldon Adelson..
- Shares of LVS are down 4.37% in AH trading to $54.75.