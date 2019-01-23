FDA halts recruitment in Advaxis late-stage study of AXAL in cervical cancer
- The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on Advaxis' (NASDAQ:ADXS) Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) in patients with high-risk locally advanced cervical cancer. The agency took action, which suspends the recruitment of new patients in the study, until it receives and reviews additional Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) information. There are no issues with product safety. Current participants may continue receiving treatment.
- Axalimogene filolisbac is an immunotherapy based on the company's Lm Technology, which uses live attenuated bioengineered Listeria bacteria to deliver a fusion protein inside cancer cells which then stimulates the immune system to attack the cancer.