SL Green Q4 FFO, including charge, beats consensus

SL Green (NYSE:SLG) Q4 FFO per share of $1.61 beats consensus estimate by 1 cent and increases from $1.60 a year ago.
Excluding a per-share charge of 17 cents related to the early repayment of debt at One Madison Ave., Q4 FFO per share would be $1.78.
Q4 same-store cash net operating income increased 2.7% Y/Y to $183.4M.
During Q4, SL Green signed 44 office leases in its Manhattan portfolio totaling 837,881 square feet.
Occupancy in the company's Manhattan same-store portfolio was 95.7% as of Dec. 31, 2018, unchanged from Sept. 30. 2018.
Conference call on Jan. 24 at 2:00 PM ET.
