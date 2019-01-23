SL Green Q4 FFO, including charge, beats consensus

SL Green (NYSE:SLG) Q4 FFO per share of $1.61 beats consensus estimate by 1 cent and increases from $1.60 a year ago.

Excluding a per-share charge of 17 cents related to the early repayment of debt at One Madison Ave., Q4 FFO per share would be $1.78.

Q4 same-store cash net operating income increased 2.7% Y/Y to $183.4M.

During Q4, SL Green signed 44 office leases in its Manhattan portfolio totaling 837,881 square feet.

Occupancy in the company's Manhattan same-store portfolio was 95.7% as of Dec. 31, 2018, unchanged from Sept. 30. 2018.

Conference call on Jan. 24 at 2:00 PM ET.

